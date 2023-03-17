 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cubs game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers play the Cubs for the second time this spring, traveling to Sloan Park in Mesa and, for the first time since Monday, playing a day game.

Ryan Pepiot is on the mound, making his third start of the Cactus League, though this is his first outing in eight days.

Phil Bickford is also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers, as are non-roster invitees Tayler Scott, Tyler Cyr, and Adam Kolarek.

Lineups

Trayce Thompson starts in center field, in his first game since returning to Dodgers camp from the World Baseball Classic. For the first time, Cody Bellinger is playing in a Dodgers game for the other team.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Cubs
  • Stadium: Sloan Park, Mesa
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

