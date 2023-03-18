 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. White Sox game chat

Freddie Freeman is back

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The Dodgers and White Sox engage in yet another battle of Camelback Ranch on Saturday, with Los Angeles playing the role of visiting team in this one.

More notably, Freddie Freeman is back in the Dodgers lineup four days after leaving Canada’s World Baseball Classic win over Colombia with tightness in his right hamstring. Freeman and Dave Roberts called the hamstring injury mild, and that Freeman was expected to play this weekend, including back at first base on Sunday.

Michael Grove makes his fifth start of the spring, vying for a rotation spot.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at White Sox
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

