Dodgers vs. White Sox game chat

The Dodgers and White Sox engage in yet another battle of Camelback Ranch on Saturday, with Los Angeles playing the role of visiting team in this one.

More notably, Freddie Freeman is back in the Dodgers lineup four days after leaving Canada’s World Baseball Classic win over Colombia with tightness in his right hamstring. Freeman and Dave Roberts called the hamstring injury mild, and that Freeman was expected to play this weekend, including back at first base on Sunday.

Michael Grove makes his fifth start of the spring, vying for a rotation spot.

Lineups

Today's White Sox starters at Camelback Ranch. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mcU5HwvDnC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 18, 2023

