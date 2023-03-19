Dodgers vs. A’s game chat

The final Sunday of the Dodgers’ Arizona portion of spring training is upon us, with the A’s coming west to play at Camelback Ranch.

Dustin May starts for the Dodgers, with Gavin Stone, Jimmy Nelson, and Jake Reed listed among the others scheduled to pitch in this one.

J.D. Martinez is in left field on Sunday, his second game at the position this spring.

Lineups

Day baseball in the desert pic.twitter.com/ND2f21sGFP — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 19, 2023

Game info