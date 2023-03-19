 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. A’s game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v. San Diego Padres Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The final Sunday of the Dodgers’ Arizona portion of spring training is upon us, with the A’s coming west to play at Camelback Ranch.

Dustin May starts for the Dodgers, with Gavin Stone, Jimmy Nelson, and Jake Reed listed among the others scheduled to pitch in this one.

J.D. Martinez is in left field on Sunday, his second game at the position this spring.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at A’s
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

