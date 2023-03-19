Dodgers vs. A’s game chat

The final Sunday of the Dodgers’ Arizona portion of spring training is upon us, with the A’s coming west to play at Camelback Ranch.
Dustin May starts for the Dodgers, with Gavin Stone, Jimmy Nelson, and Jake Reed listed among the others scheduled to pitch in this one.
J.D. Martinez is in left field on Sunday, his second game at the position this spring.
Lineups
Day baseball in the desert pic.twitter.com/ND2f21sGFP— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 19, 2023
Today’s #DodgersST lineup vs. Athletics: pic.twitter.com/xKqRw85t1H— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 19, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at A’s
- Stadium: Camelback Ranch
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: none
