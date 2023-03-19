 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USA vs. Cuba World Baseball Classic semifinal chat

By Eric Stephen
2023 World Baseball Classic Pool C: Game 10 Team USA v. Team Colombia Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Team USA and Cuba battle for a trip to the World Baseball Classic championship game.

Adam Wainwright starts for the U.S. on Sunday, with Roenis Elías on the mound for Cuba.

Mookie Betts leads off and plays right field for the United States, with Will Smith catching and batting sixth.

Game info

  • World Baseball Classic semifinals
  • Teams: United States vs. Cuba
  • Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
  • Time: 4 p.m. PT
  • TV: FS1

