USA vs. Cuba World Baseball Classic semifinal chat

Team USA and Cuba battle for a trip to the World Baseball Classic championship game.
Adam Wainwright starts for the U.S. on Sunday, with Roenis Elías on the mound for Cuba.
Mookie Betts leads off and plays right field for the United States, with Will Smith catching and batting sixth.
Semifinal ready #ForGlory pic.twitter.com/VotDN3bbIr— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 19, 2023
Game info
- World Baseball Classic semifinals
- Teams: United States vs. Cuba
- Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
- Time: 4 p.m. PT
- TV: FS1
