Dodgers vs. Mariners spring training game information

The Dodgers head to Peoria to play the Mariners on Wednesday, the sixth and final night game (6:40 p.m., SportsNet LA) for Los Angeles in the Arizona portion of their spring training schedule this season.

Wednesday night is the second game between the Dodgers and Mariners this spring. In their previous tilt, on March 8 at Camelback Ranch, the two teams achieved the most noble result possible during spring training: a tie.

During the regular season, the Dodgers head to Seattle for a weekend series from September 15-17. It’s the Dodgers’ third trip to Seattle in the last four seasons.

Ryan Pepiot starts on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday, with George Kirby pitching for Seattle.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. Kirsten Watson is also on-site in Arizona, reporting.

SportsNet LA will televise all but two of Dodgers’ games this spring training.

Game info