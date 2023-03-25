Dodgers vs. Royals spring training game information

Saturday is getaway day for the Dodgers in Arizona, with just one more game before heading back to Southern California. The Dodgers host the Royals at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, with the start an hour earlier than usual (12:05 p.m.).

This is the second of two meetings between the Dodgers and Royals this spring. Los Angeles prevailed 7-6 on March 4 in Surprise. During the regular season, the Dodgers make a trip to Kansas City for the second straight season, this time playing the Royals from June 30-July 2 for a weekend series at Kauffman Stadium.

This game will be televised by SportsNet LA, though there will be no Dodgers radio broadcast of this game. The next Dodgers radio broadcast on AM 570 will be Sunday for the Freeway Series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles.

Game info