Dodgers vs. Brewers spring training game information

The Dodgers play their penultimate game of the Arizona portion of their spring training on Friday, hosting the Brewers at Camelback Ranch.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this spring. The Dodgers lost to Milwaukee 7-4 on February 25, which was the first Cactus League game for both, and feels like a lifetime ago.

During the regular season, the Dodgers head to Milwaukee from May 8-10, and host the Brewers from August 15-17 at Dodger Stadium.

This game will be televised by SportsNet LA, though there will be no Dodgers radio broadcast of this game. The next Dodgers radio broadcast on AM 570 will be Sunday for the Freeway Series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles.

Game info