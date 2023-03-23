Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks spring training game information

The Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale for the second time in four days, this time to face the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday is the second meeting between these two division mates this spring. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks tied 5-5 back on March 2, the first tie of the Cactus League this year for Los Angeles.

These two teams will see each other soon after this game, with the Diamondbacks coming to Dodger Stadium for a four-game weekend series to start the regular season, including opening day on Thursday, March 30.

This game will be televised by SportsNet LA, though there will be no Dodgers radio broadcast of this game. The next Dodgers radio broadcast on AM 570 will be Sunday for the Freeway Series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles.

Game info