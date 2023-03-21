Dodgers split-squad games chat, vs. Giants & Guardians

The Dodgers play two games for the price of one on Tuesday, but also televise one game for the price of one, paying the Giants at Camelback Ranch and heading to Goodyear to play the Guardians.

Noah Syndergaard starts the home game for the Dodgers, whose road pitching plans can read like a prediction of sorts: Goodyear for Clayton Kershaw.

Lineups

Giants at Dodgers pic.twitter.com/taoHEUSKGj — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 21, 2023

Split-squad info