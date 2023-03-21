 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers split-squad games chat, vs. Giants & Guardians

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The Dodgers play two games for the price of one on Tuesday, but also televise one game for the price of one, paying the Giants at Camelback Ranch and heading to Goodyear to play the Guardians.

Noah Syndergaard starts the home game for the Dodgers, whose road pitching plans can read like a prediction of sorts: Goodyear for Clayton Kershaw.

Lineups

Split-squad info

  • Game 1: Dodgers vs. Giants, Camelback Ranch
  • Game 2: Dodgers at Guardians, Goodyear
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT (both games)
  • TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers-Giants)
  • Radio: AM 570 (Dodgers-Giants); WTAM (Guardians broadcast of Dodgers-Guardians)

