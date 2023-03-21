World Baseball Classic final game chat

Team USA is trying to win its second straight World Baseball Classic, but to do so have to beat Japan, winners of the tournament in both 2006 and 2009.
Merrill Kelly starts for the United States. Left-hander Shota Imanaga starts for Japan.
Shohei Ohtani is available to pitch in relief for Japan. As for some other pitchers, it depends.
Yu Darvish said the Padres are allowing him pitch tonight, but he doesn't know if he will.— Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 21, 2023
U.S. manager Mark DeRosa said he was surprised when Darvish wasn't named tonight's starter.
Merrill Kelly, who will start for Team USA tonight, likely will have Brady Singer follow him— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 21, 2023
Ready to defend the title. #ForGlory pic.twitter.com/KvC2JOlx0k— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 21, 2023
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023
Japan's starting lineup for tonight's WBC championship‼️ pic.twitter.com/MAf3G2kgP5
Game info
- World Baseball Classic championship
- Teams: USA vs. Japan
- Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
- Time: 4 p.m. PT
- TV: FS1
Loading comments...