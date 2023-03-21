 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Baseball Classic final game chat

By Eric Stephen
Team USA is trying to win its second straight World Baseball Classic, but to do so have to beat Japan, winners of the tournament in both 2006 and 2009.

Merrill Kelly starts for the United States. Left-hander Shota Imanaga starts for Japan.

Shohei Ohtani is available to pitch in relief for Japan. As for some other pitchers, it depends.

Game info

  • World Baseball Classic championship
  • Teams: USA vs. Japan
  • Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
  • Time: 4 p.m. PT
  • TV: FS1

