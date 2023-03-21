World Baseball Classic final game chat

Team USA is trying to win its second straight World Baseball Classic, but to do so have to beat Japan, winners of the tournament in both 2006 and 2009.

Merrill Kelly starts for the United States. Left-hander Shota Imanaga starts for Japan.

Shohei Ohtani is available to pitch in relief for Japan. As for some other pitchers, it depends.

Yu Darvish said the Padres are allowing him pitch tonight, but he doesn't know if he will.



U.S. manager Mark DeRosa said he was surprised when Darvish wasn't named tonight's starter. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) March 21, 2023

Merrill Kelly, who will start for Team USA tonight, likely will have Brady Singer follow him — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 21, 2023





Japan's starting lineup for tonight's WBC championship‼️ pic.twitter.com/MAf3G2kgP5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

