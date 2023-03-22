 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Mariners game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers play their last night game in the Arizona portion of their spring training, in Peoria to play the Mariners.

Ryan Pepiot is on the mound, trying to win a rotation spot.

Austin Barnes is back behind the plate, for the first time with the Dodgers in a game since March 5. In between, he caught five games in Mexico’s run to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Mariners
  • Stadium: Peoria Sports Complex
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

