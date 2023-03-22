Dodgers vs. Mariners game chat

The Dodgers play their last night game in the Arizona portion of their spring training, in Peoria to play the Mariners.
Ryan Pepiot is on the mound, trying to win a rotation spot.
Austin Barnes is back behind the plate, for the first time with the Dodgers in a game since March 5. In between, he caught five games in Mexico’s run to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.
Tonight’s #DodgersST lineup at Mariners: pic.twitter.com/cSfmWJaz0P— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 22, 2023
.@gkirb98 gets the nod tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW Plus! pic.twitter.com/giuU2izCNl— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 22, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Mariners
- Stadium: Peoria Sports Complex
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)
