Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game chat

The Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields for the second time this week, this time to play the Diamondbacks, one week before these two teams will meet for real at Dodger Stadium.

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers.

Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. the Dodgers:



Rojas | 3B

Marte | 2B

Lewis | LF

Walker | 1B

Smith | RF

Moreno | C

Ahmed | SS

Evans | DH

Patino | CF

---

Jameson | P pic.twitter.com/AoBRaSZBVG — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 23, 2023

Game info