Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields for the second time this week, this time to play the Diamondbacks, one week before these two teams will meet for real at Dodger Stadium.

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at D-backs
  • Stadium: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

