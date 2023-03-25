Dodgers vs. Royals game chat

The Dodgers’ final day in Arizona features one more game, this one starting an hour earlier against the Royals at Camelback Ranch.

Dustin May makes his final spring training start before the regular season.

Jason Heyward, James Outman, and Will Smith are the only Dodgers position players expected to be on the opening day roster in the lineup on getaway day.

Here's how we're lining up behind Zack Greinke in our penultimate Cactus League matchup.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/XefCxh8SxL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 25, 2023

Game info