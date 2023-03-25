 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Royals game chat

Getaway day in Arizona

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dodgers’ final day in Arizona features one more game, this one starting an hour earlier against the Royals at Camelback Ranch.

Dustin May makes his final spring training start before the regular season.

Jason Heyward, James Outman, and Will Smith are the only Dodgers position players expected to be on the opening day roster in the lineup on getaway day.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Royals
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...