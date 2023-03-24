Dodgers vs. Brewers game chat

Julio Urías is back on the mound for the Dodgers, starting on Friday against the Brewers at Camelback Ranch, in what will be his final spring tuneup before making the first opening day start of his career next Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Mookie Betts is back atop the Dodgers lineup in his first game back since returning for the World Baseball Classic. It’s his first Cactus League game since March 6.

Lineups

Game info