Dodgers vs. Brewers game chat

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Julio Urías is back on the mound for the Dodgers, starting on Friday against the Brewers at Camelback Ranch, in what will be his final spring tuneup before making the first opening day start of his career next Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Mookie Betts is back atop the Dodgers lineup in his first game back since returning for the World Baseball Classic. It’s his first Cactus League game since March 6.

Lineups

Dodgers lineup for March 24, 2023
Brewers lineup for March 24, 2023
Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Brewers
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

