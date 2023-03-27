Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

The Dodgers and Angels are back at it again in the Freeway Series, but on Monday they are in Anaheim, the site of the final two spring training games remaining for both teams.
Former Angel Noah Syndergaard starts for the Dodgers, and former Dodger Tyler Anderson starts for the Angels.
Dodgers-Angels lineups
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Betts
|RF
|Ward
|LF
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Trout
|CF
|Smith
|C
|Ohtani (L)
|DH
|Martinez
|DH
|Rendon
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Renfroe
|RF
|Taylor
|LF
|Drury
|2B
|Thompson
|CF
|Thaiss (L)
|C
|Vargas
|2B
|Neto
|SS
|Rojas
|SS
|Palmeiro (L)
|3B
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Angels
- Stadium: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
- Time: 6:07 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA; KCOP channel 13 (Angels)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
