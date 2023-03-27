 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Angels are back at it again in the Freeway Series, but on Monday they are in Anaheim, the site of the final two spring training games remaining for both teams.

Former Angel Noah Syndergaard starts for the Dodgers, and former Dodger Tyler Anderson starts for the Angels.

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Dodgers Pos Angels Pos
Dodgers Pos Angels Pos
Betts RF Ward LF
Freeman (L) 1B Trout CF
Smith C Ohtani (L) DH
Martinez DH Rendon 3B
Muncy (L) 3B Renfroe RF
Taylor LF Drury 2B
Thompson CF Thaiss (L) C
Vargas 2B Neto SS
Rojas SS Palmeiro (L) 3B

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Angels
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
  • Time: 6:07 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA; KCOP channel 13 (Angels)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

