Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Dustin May is on the mound for the Dodgers in game two of their quest to remain undefeated, hosting the Diamondbacks for the second of eight games between the two teams in the first 11 days of the season.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos
Rojas (L) 3B Betts RF
Marte (S) 2B Freeman (L) 1B
Guerriel Jr. DH Smith C
Walker 1B Muncy (L) 3B
Carroll (L) LF Martinez DH
Moreno C Peralta (L) LF
McCarthy (L) RF Vargas 2B
Thomas (L) CF Outman (L) CF
Perdomo (S) SS Rojas SS
Dustin May vs. Merrill Kelly on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

