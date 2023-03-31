Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game II chat

Dustin May is on the mound for the Dodgers in game two of their quest to remain undefeated, hosting the Diamondbacks for the second of eight games between the two teams in the first 11 days of the season.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rojas (L)
|3B
|Betts
|RF
|Marte (S)
|2B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Guerriel Jr.
|DH
|Smith
|C
|Walker
|1B
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Carroll (L)
|LF
|Martinez
|DH
|Moreno
|C
|Peralta (L)
|LF
|McCarthy (L)
|RF
|Vargas
|2B
|Thomas (L)
|CF
|Outman (L)
|CF
|Perdomo (S)
|SS
|Rojas
|SS
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
