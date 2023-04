Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game IV chat

Noah Syndergaard makes his Dodgers debut in Sunday’s series finale against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy isn’t starting on Sunday, after getting hit by a baseball in the nether regions on Saturday. Dave Roberts said Muncy is sore and likely unavailable at all in the series finale, though it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue.

Chris Taylor starts at third base. Mookie Betts makes his first start at second base this season.

Game info