Dodgers vs. Rockies Game I chat

The Dodgers take on the Rockies for a quick two-game series, with Michael Grove making his 2023 debut on the mound, facing Ryan Feltner on Monday night.
Jason Heyward makes his first start as a Dodger, batting eighth and playing center field. James Outman shifts over to left field and David Peralta sits.
#Rockies lineup vs. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/f3LfwlXTJH— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) April 3, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Rockies: pic.twitter.com/BhAFEcgF4W— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 3, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
