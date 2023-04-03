 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dodgers take on the Rockies for a quick two-game series, with Michael Grove making his 2023 debut on the mound, facing Ryan Feltner on Monday night.

Jason Heyward makes his first start as a Dodger, batting eighth and playing center field. James Outman shifts over to left field and David Peralta sits.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Rockies
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

