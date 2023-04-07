 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VI chat

400th career start for Clayton Kershaw

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play each other for the sixth time in nine days, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound looking for another nice start against Arizona.

Miguel Vargas is back in the lineup at second base after missing two games over three days. Miguel Rojas is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at D-backs
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

In This Stream

April 7: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3

View all 3 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...