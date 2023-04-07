Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VI chat

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play each other for the sixth time in nine days, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound looking for another nice start against Arizona.
Miguel Vargas is back in the lineup at second base after missing two games over three days. Miguel Rojas is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game.
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup at D-backs: pic.twitter.com/8yFLkGaL25— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2023
Game 8. #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/BcpkVJBILP— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 7, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at D-backs
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...