Dodgers vs. Giants Game III chat

The Dodgers have their first rubber game of the season on Wednesday, as their three-game series with the Giants concludes at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Lineups

San Francisco starts seven right-handed batters against Clayton Kershaw, including Darin Ruf, who was activated on Wednesday after rejoining the Giants last week.

Giants’ lineup vs. Clayton Kershaw:



Thairo Estrada – SS

Wilmer Flores – 1B

Michael Conforto – RF

JD Davis – 3B

Darin Ruf – DH

David Villar – 2B

Mike Yastrzemsksi – CF

Joey Bart – C

Heliot Ramos – LF



Alex Cobb - P — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) April 12, 2023

