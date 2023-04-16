Dodgers vs. Cubs Game III chat

The Dodgers and Cubs conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Here is today’s starting lineup for the rubber match vs. LA!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 16, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/YH2sa8vpEW
Today's #Dodgers lineup vs. Cubs: pic.twitter.com/egNHhfsAzc— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
