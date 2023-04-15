Dodgers vs. Cubs Game II chat

The Dodgers and Cubs are back at it on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Still no No. 42 in the lineup, dealing with an illness for a second straight day. Though he is potentially available to pinch hit, with the hope of starting on Sunday. Taking his place behind the plate is No. 42.
Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 15, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/4iPhgdAuLk
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup for Jackie Robinson Day: pic.twitter.com/qk6y1OLF4S— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
