Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat

Clayton Kershaw, sitting on 199 career wins, and the Dodgers take on the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Mets
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
