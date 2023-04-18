 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw, sitting on 199 career wins, and the Dodgers take on the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Mets
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

