Dodgers vs. Mets Game III chat

It’s getaway day at Dodger Stadium, with the Dodgers and Mets finishing off their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the Dodgers’ third rubber game of the season, heading into the finale of a tied series. They won last Wednesday in San Francisco, but lost Sunday at home to the Cubs.

No Mookie Betts at shortstop or anywhere, as he’s not yet back from paternity leave. No Miguel Rojas either after injuring his hamstring in Tuesday’s game, and no Chris Taylor either. Luke Williams starts at shortstop, and Austin Wynns starts at catcher in a day game after the night game.

Game info