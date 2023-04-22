Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VI chat

Dustin May makes his Wrigley Field debut with the Dodgers and Cubs playing the third game of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Mookie Betts starts in the infield, but not at shortstop. That’s where Chris Taylor starts, in his first start since Monday. The three left-handed-hitting outfielders starts against Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Cubs: pic.twitter.com/jo61Nbxl8c— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 22, 2023
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at beautiful, historic Wrigley Field!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/B2wcJP9nlL
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Cubs
- Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago
- Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
