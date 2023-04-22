Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VI chat

Dustin May makes his Wrigley Field debut with the Dodgers and Cubs playing the third game of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Mookie Betts starts in the infield, but not at shortstop. That’s where Chris Taylor starts, in his first start since Monday. The three left-handed-hitting outfielders starts against Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

Game info