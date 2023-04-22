 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs - Game Two Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dustin May makes his Wrigley Field debut with the Dodgers and Cubs playing the third game of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Mookie Betts starts in the infield, but not at shortstop. That’s where Chris Taylor starts, in his first start since Monday. The three left-handed-hitting outfielders starts against Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Cubs
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago
  • Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

