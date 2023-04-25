Dodgers vs. Pirates Game I chat

New day, new series for the Dodgers, who are in Pittsburgh battling the Pirates, owners of the best record in the National League.
Noah Syndergaard is on the mound, making his fifth start of the season. Michael Busch is the DH in his major league debut.
Lineups
Back to work.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 25, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/fkd01W8Cj7
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Pirates: pic.twitter.com/Ctov1GhrUL— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 25, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Pirates
- Stadium: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
- Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
