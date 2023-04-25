 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New day, new series for the Dodgers, who are in Pittsburgh battling the Pirates, owners of the best record in the National League.

Noah Syndergaard is on the mound, making his fifth start of the season. Michael Busch is the DH in his major league debut.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Pirates
  • Stadium: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
  • Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...