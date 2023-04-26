Dodgers vs. Pirates Game II chat

Tony Gonsolin makes his season debut for the Dodgers in the middle game of their three-game series against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Pirates: pic.twitter.com/WA9iDaScrv— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2023
Game 2 vs. the Dodgers.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 26, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/RCelkxVaL7
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Pirates
- Stadium: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
- Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...