Dodgers vs. Pirates Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Tony Gonsolin makes his season debut for the Dodgers in the middle game of their three-game series against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Pirates
  • Stadium: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
  • Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

