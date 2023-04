Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game II chat

The Dodgers and Cardinals are back at it, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound on Saturday night.

Manny Mota is getting inducted into the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” at Dodger Stadium.

Pregame reading

Lineups

Tommy (and his .625 AVG against lefties) leads off in LA. pic.twitter.com/SSLRn9dMqO — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 29, 2023

Game info