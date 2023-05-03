 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: MAY 02 Phillies at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An afternoon affair finishes off the Dodgers and Phillies’ series, as well as the homestand at Dodger Stadium.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Phillies
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...