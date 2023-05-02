Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

The Dodgers and Phillies are back at it on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urías is on the mound for the home team.
The lineup. #RingTheBell
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbUut // https://t.co/vgbMhIN0El pic.twitter.com/AsN7BjsTrY
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Phillies:
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Phillies
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
