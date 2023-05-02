 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: APR 29 Cardinals at Dodgers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers and Phillies are back at it on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urías is on the mound for the home team.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Phillies
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...