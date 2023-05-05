 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v. San Diego Padres Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The National League West showdown begins on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego, with Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers and Joe Musgrove on the mound for the Padres.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Stadium: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

