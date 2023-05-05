Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat

The National League West showdown begins on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego, with Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers and Joe Musgrove on the mound for the Padres.
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/B3sPeb4bIe— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2023
Darvish Day: City Connect Edition #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/ezbLG59q2m— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Padres
- Stadium: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...