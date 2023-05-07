 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Padres finish off the San Diego portion of their back-to-back weekend series with a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Julio Urías starts for Los Angeles, five days after striking out 10 in seven innings in his best start of the year. Joe Musgrove goes for the home team.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Stadium: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

