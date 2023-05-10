Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat

Clayton Kershaw starts the Dodgers’ road trip finale on Wednesday afternoon against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Brewers: pic.twitter.com/tWkBTtkBf2— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 10, 2023
Roof: Open— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 10, 2023
Lineup: Set
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/bI1InE2ihX
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Brewers
- Stadium: American Family Field, Milwaukee
- Time: 10:40 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...