 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw starts the Dodgers’ road trip finale on Wednesday afternoon against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Brewers
  • Stadium: American Family Field, Milwaukee
  • Time: 10:40 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...