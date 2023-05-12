 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dustin May is back on the mound for the Dodgers against Padres left-hander Blake Snell Friday in Los Angeles, in a rematch of last Saturday’s game in San Diego.

Divisional games are more rare now.

J.D. Martinez, batting cleanup, is back after missing 15 games. Also back is Caleb Ferguson, the fifth new parent on the Dodgers.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

