Dodgers vs. Padres Game IV chat

Dustin May is back on the mound for the Dodgers against Padres left-hander Blake Snell Friday in Los Angeles, in a rematch of last Saturday’s game in San Diego.
Divisional games are more rare now.
J.D. Martinez, batting cleanup, is back after missing 15 games. Also back is Caleb Ferguson, the fifth new parent on the Dodgers.
Lineups
Bump Day in LA #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/Qlna5IdZeU— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 12, 2023
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Padres: pic.twitter.com/sP6cDALEvW— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 12, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
