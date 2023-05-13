Dodgers vs. Padres Game V chat

The Dodgers play for the first time on Fox this season, hosting the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Fox’s exclusive telecast will be called by Joe Davis and John Smoltz, along with reporter Ken Rosenthal.
Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers, against Joe Musgrove, in a rematch of last Sunday night on ESPN at Petco Park.
Lineups
Saturday squad.#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/YakmtcVp8N— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 13, 2023
Today’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Padres: pic.twitter.com/ke6tXKyECg— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox (Joe Davis, John Smoltz)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
