Dodgers vs. Padres Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Dodgers play for the first time on Fox this season, hosting the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Fox’s exclusive telecast will be called by Joe Davis and John Smoltz, along with reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers, against Joe Musgrove, in a rematch of last Sunday night on ESPN at Petco Park.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: Fox (Joe Davis, John Smoltz)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

