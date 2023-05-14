Dodgers vs. Padres Game VI chat

The Dodgers and Padres finish off their second straight weekend series with a Mother’s Day battle in Los Angeles.
Weathers on the mound.#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/qjD7FjJGwt— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 14, 2023
Today’s Dodgers #MothersDay lineup vs. Padres: pic.twitter.com/KSz08wBwH7— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 14, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
