 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Twins Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
The Larry O’Brien Trophy, awarded each year to the NBA champion, was on tour visiting Dodger Stadium before Monday’s Dodgers game against the Twins on May 15, 2023.
The Larry O’Brien Trophy, awarded each year to the NBA champion, was on tour visiting Dodger Stadium before Monday’s Dodgers game against the Twins on May 15, 2023.
Photo: Eric Stephen | True Blue LA

The Dodgers play their first interleague game of the season, hosting the Twins at Dodger Stadium.

Noah Syndergaard is on the mound, with his right index finger covered.

Before the game, Dodger Stadium was visited by the Larry O’Brien trophy, awarded to the winner of the NBA Finals each season. Several players and staff lined up to take pictures with the trophy in the Dodgers duguout.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Twins
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...