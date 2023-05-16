 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Twins Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: APR 29 Cardinals at Dodgers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers and Twins will try to decide things in nine innings on Tuesday night.

Clayton Kershaw starts for a second straight time needing to pick up a bullpen that pitched eight innings the night before.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Twins
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

