Dodgers vs. Twins Game II chat

The Dodgers and Twins will try to decide things in nine innings on Tuesday night.
Clayton Kershaw starts for a second straight time needing to pick up a bullpen that pitched eight innings the night before.
Bailey Ober takes the mound for game two in LA.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/8XBP79gFZp— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 16, 2023
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Twins: pic.twitter.com/wZW2W4QSGw— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Twins
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
