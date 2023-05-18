Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info, TV times & pitching matchups in St. Louis

The Dodgers and Cardinals meet for the second and final time during this regular season, with four games at Busch Stadium in St. Louis beginning on Thursday night.

Back at Dodger Stadium from April 28-30, the Dodgers swept the Cardinals in three games, outscoring St. Louis 14-6.

That was the start of an eight-game losing streak for the Cardinals, who plummeted to 10-24, shocking for a team that made the postseason the last four years. But since then, St. Louis has won eight of 10 games, tying the Dodgers for best record in MLB over the last 11 days.

Saturday’s game is an exclusive telecast on Fox, with the other three games on SportsNet LA.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals schedule

Thursday, 4:45 p.m. PT

Julio Urías vs. Adam Wainwright

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Friday, 5:15 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Steven Matz (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Miles Mikolas

Fox

Sunday, 11:15 a.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Jack Flaherty

SportsNet LA