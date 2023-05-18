 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
The Dodgers begin their longest road trip of the season with a four-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Julio Urías is on the mound in the opener on Thursday night.

LA’s bullpen is taxed but got some relief with Justin Bruihl and Andre Jackson back on the active roster.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Cardinals
  • Ballpark: Busch Stadium
  • Time: 4:45 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

