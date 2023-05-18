Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game IV chat

The Dodgers begin their longest road trip of the season with a four-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Julio Urías is on the mound in the opener on Thursday night.
LA’s bullpen is taxed but got some relief with Justin Bruihl and Andre Jackson back on the active roster.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/VOnKd4M36e— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 18, 2023
Waino on the mound for a classic matchup.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/NfzB89td7v— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 18, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Cardinals
- Ballpark: Busch Stadium
- Time: 4:45 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
