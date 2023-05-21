 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game VII chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dodgers try for the split on Sunday, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

Mookie Betts gets a day off from the starting lineup.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Cardinals
  • Ballpark: Busch Stadium
  • Time: 11:15 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...