Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game VII chat

The Dodgers try for the split on Sunday, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound.
Mookie Betts gets a day off from the starting lineup.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/FYuWXQBSkz— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2023
Going for the series win on a Sunday afternoon! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/pYfJr9NP0H— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 21, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Cardinals
- Ballpark: Busch Stadium
- Time: 11:15 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
