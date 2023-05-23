Dodgers vs. Braves Game II chat

The Dodgers and Braves are back at it on Tuesday night in Atlanta. It is major league game number one for Bobby Miller.
For those outside of the Los Angeles and Atlanta markets, Bob Costas and Ron Darling will call the game for TBS.
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Braves: pic.twitter.com/4i36e546os— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 23, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Braves
- Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
- Time: 4:20 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
