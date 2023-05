Minors: Hyun-il Choi, Ben Casparius, Joel Ibarra Dodgers pitching was at the forefront in the minors on Thursday. Hyun-il Choi made his season debut with three scoreless innings for Great Lakes. Kyle Hurt pitched four scoreless innings for Tulsa, and Ben Casparius followed with four scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Plus a look at hard-to-hit Quakes right-hander Joel Ibarra.