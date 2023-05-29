Dodgers vs. Nationals Game I chat

The Dodgers are back home for a Memorial Day matchup against the Nationals, with a start time an hour earlier than normal for a Monday night.
Bobby Miller makes his Dodger Stadium debut.
not in Kansas City anymore, Toto #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/ealw7VLvUU— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 29, 2023
Today’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Nationals: pic.twitter.com/syUGSxxc7B— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 29, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Nationals
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
