 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers finish off their three-game series the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. This is the fourth of five weekday day games at Dodger Stadium this season for the Dodgers, who also have a 1:10 p.m. start against the Blue Jays on July 26.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Nationals
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...