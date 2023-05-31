Dodgers vs. Nationals Game III chat

The Dodgers finish off their three-game series the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. This is the fourth of five weekday day games at Dodger Stadium this season for the Dodgers, who also have a 1:10 p.m. start against the Blue Jays on July 26.
let's gooooo, fellas.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/iP5FXBYu7k— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 31, 2023
Today’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Nationals: pic.twitter.com/TWEZ28ASJl— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Nationals
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
