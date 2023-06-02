Dodgers vs. Yankees Game I chat

The Dodgers and Yankees meet for the first time in four years, with the first of three games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.
Clash of the Coasts. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Xa05CO4Rgi— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 2, 2023
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Yankees: pic.twitter.com/Eil82P2R77— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 2, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Yankees
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
