Dodgers vs. Yankees Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
new
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers and Yankees meet for the first time in four years, with the first of three games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Yankees
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

