June 3: Yankees 6, Dodgers 3

Michael Grove was sharp, striking out seven in five innings, but gave up two home runs. The Yankees hit four homers to beat the Dodgers on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Mar 23, 2023, 12:55pm PDT
June 3
Trayce Thompson likely headed for IL with strained oblique
Dodgers outfielder strained his oblique on a check swing, and is likely headed for the injured list. A look at the options in Triple-A who might be called up.
June 3
Yankees hit four home runs to even series with Dodgers
The Dodgers couldn’t solve Gerrit Cole and the Yankees hit four home runs in New York’s victory on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Aaron Judge broke a fence.
June 3
Urías moves one step closer to return with bullpen session
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías throws a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on June 3, 2023, working his way back from a left hamstring strain.
June 3
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Yankees in an interleague matchup on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
June 3
Phil Bickford lands on IL, Tayler Scott recalled
The Dodgers placed reliever Phil Bickford on the injured list Saturday with lower back tightness, and recalled Tayler Scott from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 3
Dodgers activate Michael Grove, option Justin Bruihl
The Dodgers activated pitcher Michael Grove off the injured list to start on Saturday against the Yankees, after the right-hander misses six weeks with a right groin strain. Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 3
Breaking down Yankees starter Gerrit Cole
With the Dodgers hosting the Yankees, a closer look at New York right-hander Gerrit Cole, who starts on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
June 1
Dodgers vs. Yankees series info
The Los Angeles Dodgers finish off a homestand at Dodger Stadium by hosting the New York Yankees. The weekend series between the two storied teams will feature two nationally televised games, Saturday on Fox and Sunday on ESPN.
March 23
8 Dodgers games on Fox or FS1 in 2023
Part of the 2023 Fox Sports schedule of MLB broadcasts include six Dodgers Saturday games exclusively on Fox, plus two more on FS1. More games could be added later.