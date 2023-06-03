 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 3: Yankees 6, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Devin Csigi
Michael Grove was sharp, striking out seven in five innings, but gave up two home runs. The Yankees hit four homers to beat the Dodgers on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

