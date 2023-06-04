June 4: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1

Bobby Miller was dominant in six scoreless innings, but the Dodgers’ three best relievers allowed runs in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Dec 19, 2022, 9:25am PST
June 4
Bobby Miller dominant, Dodgers bullpen not in loss to Yankees
Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller pitched six scoreless innings, his third straight impressive major league start. But the Yankees scored four runs against the bullpen to win the series finale on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
June 4
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game III chat
The Dodgers play the Yankees finish off a weekend series with an ESPN game on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
June 4
DeLuca will face LHP, Thompson out at least a month
The Dodgers called up Jonny DeLuca, who was in Double-A three weeks ago. Now, the outfielder could see some playing time mostly against lefties as Trayce Thompson will miss at least a month with a left oblique strain.
June 4
Jonny DeLuca is the latest Dodgers rookie to get the call
The Dodgers will call up outfielder Jonny DeLuca from Triple-A on Sunday, the seventh rookie to play for the team in 2023.
June 1
Dodgers vs. Yankees series info
The Los Angeles Dodgers finish off a homestand at Dodger Stadium by hosting the New York Yankees. The weekend series between the two storied teams will feature two nationally televised games, Saturday on Fox and Sunday on ESPN.
December 19, 2022
Dodgers-Yankees tabbed for ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’
The Dodgers and Yankees in 2023 will play for the first time in four years, with a weekend series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The finale of that series, on June 4, will be televised on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball.’