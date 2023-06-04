 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 4: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Bobby Miller was dominant in six scoreless innings, but the Dodgers’ three best relievers allowed runs in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

Dec 19, 2022, 9:25am PST