Dodgers vs. Reds Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Skyline Chili neon sign. Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Reds in Cincinnati. Tony Gonsolin is on the mound.

Elly De La Cruz, rated anywhere from the first- through fourth-best prospect in all of baseball, was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, and will start at third base batting cleanup for the Reds.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Reds
  • Ballpark: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

