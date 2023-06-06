Dodgers vs. Reds Game I chat

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Reds in Cincinnati. Tony Gonsolin is on the mound.
Elly De La Cruz, rated anywhere from the first- through fourth-best prospect in all of baseball, was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, and will start at third base batting cleanup for the Reds.
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Reds: pic.twitter.com/aSD2Cj7Ijk— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 6, 2023
The moment you've all been waiting for.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Reds
- Ballpark: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
