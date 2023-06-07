Dodgers vs. Reds Game II chat

The Dodgers and Reds are back at it in Cincinnati. Jonny DeLuca is making his first major league start, batting eighth and playing center field.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Reds: pic.twitter.com/kyeXzK3mMn— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 7, 2023
May we interest you in today's lineup?— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/9HgxtDZJI7
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Reds
- Ballpark: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
