Dodgers vs. Reds Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
Dodgers outfielder Jonny DeLuca had his third straight three-hit game for Double-A Tulsa, including a home run, double, and walk-off single off the wall on Wednesday. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers and Reds are back at it in Cincinnati. Jonny DeLuca is making his first major league start, batting eighth and playing center field.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Reds
  • Ballpark: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

